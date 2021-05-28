Ingersoll Rand debuts new centrifugal air compressor

Industrial equipment provider Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) has launched its MSG Turbo-Air NX5000 centrifugal compressor. The company says the compressor provides industry-leading efficiency at a relatively low cost of ownership and that it offers 5% better energy efficiency than legacy systems.

The compressed air system is rated for powers from 600 to 4,200 kW (800–5,650 hp) with flows from 125 to 210 m3/min and pressures from 2.5 to 14.5 barg (35–210 psig).

Ingersoll Rand designed the compressed air system to minimize energy consumption, typically the most significant cost associated with compressors.

Suitable for pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing applications, the compressor uses efficient aerodynamic components to optimize efficiency. It generates 100% oil-free air, according to the manufacturer. It complies with the ISO 8573-1 standard, which specifies purity classes of compressed air including particulate matter, water and oil.

The centrifugal compressor has an availability rate of 99.7%, according to a third-party assessment.

A side-mounted lubrication reservoir with top-mounted components and standard duplex filters simplify maintenance.

Similarly, the gearbox inspection covers facilitate accessibility to optimize field inspection and onsite assessment of rotating assembly health.