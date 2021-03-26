India curbs COVID-19 vaccine exports as infections rise

After the number of COVID-19 infections began to incline steeply, India has decided to retain most of the vaccines produced in the country.

The country has also announced plans to lower the eligibility requirements to all citizens 45 or older starting April 1.

The Serum Institute of India is one of the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturers, and is a central producer of the AstraZeneca vaccine, having exported more than 60 million doses. The status of the country as a vaccine producer has been elevated in recent months as AstraZeneca plans in Europe have grappled with production problems.

India-based Bharat Biotech has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine although demand for the vaccine has been low outside of the country.

Vaccinations in India have lagged behind many other countries — the country has exported more doses than it has administered. To date in the country, doses have been administered to about 50 million people, which equates to about 3.9 doses per 100 people.