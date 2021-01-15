Former FDA commissioner Kessler to help lead Biden’s COVID-19 response

President-elect Joe Biden today announced that Dr. David Kessler, who led FDA through much of the 1990s, will serve as chief science officer of his administration’s COVID-19 response.

Kessler’s achievements at FDA included speeding the approval of drugs to reduce the AIDS death toll. He’ll now be helping to lead efforts to speed authorization and delivery of vaccines to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control — as well as an overall, comprehensive, whole-of-government COVID-19 response.

“We are in a race against time, and we need a comprehensive strategy to quickly contain this virus,” Biden said in announcing the appointment of Kessler and other new members of the COVID-19 response team.

Kessler has already been serving as co-chair of Biden’s COVID-19 task force.