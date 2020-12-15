Festo launches compact rotary gripper for high-speed vial and microplate handling

The German automation firm Festo has debuted the compact rotary gripper module EHMD for high-speed laboratory sample handling.

The rotary gripper for a Cartesian robot can screw caps on and off sample vials, load centrifuges and grips, rotate and place microwell plates.

The manufacturer envisions that the device can be used to automate the screening of thousands of COVID-19 samples daily.

“The pandemic has created an urgent need to ramp up development and production of high-speed testing and screening equipment,” explained Craig Correia, director of life science, Festo North America in a statement.

Working in tandem with the company’s 3D gantry handling system and a camera, the gripper is also designed to support quality inspection, barcode reading and label printing.

Offered in a fully electric version or with a pneumatically powered gripper, the EHMD supports infinite rotation.

An optional module with z-axis compensation is available to accommodate variety in cap thread pitch. The module eliminates the need to change the device’s head adapter.