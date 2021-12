Fareva and ApiJect Systems today announced a licensing agreement to fill-finish more than 500 million injectable drug doses per year.

Under the agreement, Fareva intends to invest more than $56.5 million to install three blow-fill-seal production lines with support from the Government of France through the France Relance industry initiative, as well as the Investments for the Future Program (PIA).

