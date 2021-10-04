EU committee backs Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster doses

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NSDQ: BNTX) have received a positive opinion from the E.U.’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for the use of a Comirnaty booster dose in individuals at least 18 years of age at least six months after the second dose.

The European Commission (EC) will likely make a formal decision on the matter soon. Backing from EC will clear the way for Pfizer-BioNTech boosters throughout the E.U.’s 27 member nations.

BioNTech and Pfizer have provided data to European authorities regarding the safety and efficacy of a booster dose of Comirnaty, also known as BNT162b2.

In September, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) considered expanding the approval of the Comirnaty vaccine to include a booster dose with similar criteria. That committee, however, recommended narrowing the scope of boosters to patients facing a higher than average risk of exposure or severe outcomes from COVID-19 disease.

In recent months, the World Health Organization (WHO) has criticized wealthy nations’ plans to administer COVID-19 doses to healthy individuals in 2021 as a significant number of people in developing nations remain unvaccinated. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has asked wealthy countries to donate surplus vaccine doses to the developing world.