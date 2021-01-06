Endress+Hauser invests $4.5 million in U.S. sales and service support 

Reinach, Switzerland-based Endress+Hauser, announced a new plan to beef up support of its U.S. operations with a $4.5 million investment.

The funding will enable the company to expand its project management, application engineering, services and other offerings.

“We will have more people in field assisting our customers’ needs,” said Todd Lucey, a general manager at Endress+Hauser USA in a statement.

The company offers automation technology and services to the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors, among others.

In general, COVID-19 has been a driver of automation and robotics adoption as many industrial companies grapple with social-distancing restrictions and seek to improve their resilience.