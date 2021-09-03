Curia completes LakePharma acquisition

Curia, formerly known as AMRI, recently announced that it has completed its acquisition of LakePharma, a biologics drug discovery, clinical research, development and manufacturing organization.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

LakePharma has operations in California, Massachusetts and Texas. The acquisition will enable Albany, N.Y.–based Curia to offer expertise in both large and small molecules from drug discovery through drug substance manufacturing, sterile injectable formulation and fill-finish production, according to the company.

“The completion of LakePharma transforms our biologics offering, enabling us to provide end-to-end capabilities to customers, based on deep scientific expertise and an integrated technology platform,” Curia chair and CEO John Ratliff said in a September 2 news release.

“Together with Integrity Bio, now part of Curia, this transaction represents a major milestone in our growth journey and means we can deliver seamless solutions and expanded capacity for biologics customers,” Ratliff said.

LakePharma will operate as part of Curia’s Research and Development division, led by Christopher Conway, president of R&D. LakePharma’s founder and previous CEO Hua Tu will continue as LakePharma’s chief technology officer. LakePharma and its “The Biologics Company” brand will migrate to the Curia brand in the future.