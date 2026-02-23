Bora Pharmaceuticals, GSK ink $250M manufacturing deal

Bora Pharmaceuticals and GSK announced today that they entered into a $250 million agreement to renew a five-year manufacturing partnership.

In 2020, Bora purchased a facility in Mississauga, Ontario, from GSK, Now, they say the renewed collaboration reinforces their long-standing relationship and expands their partnership. It also provides GSK access to multiple sites within the Bora network, including its newest oral solid dose (OSD) site in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

GSK is currently the largest pharmaceutical partner operating at Bora’s state-of-the-art Mississauga facility. At that Canadian site, Bora provides end-to-end manufacturing services for more than 20 commercial product lines and more than 335 individual products. Its medicines address specific indications across HIV, malaria, pneumonia, parasitic infections, depression, migraine, acne, eczema and psoriasis.

According to a news release, GSK plans to continue to leverage Bora’s development teams and global manufacturing infrastructure. It hopes to ensure uninterrupted supply of those therapies to patients around the world.

Commentary from Bora officials

J.D. Mowery, president of Bora’s CDMO division, said:

“Strong partnerships like this are foundational to the continued growth of Bora’s CDMO business. GSK’s continued trust in Bora reflects our strong execution across development and commercial manufacturing and supports our momentum as we expand our role as a global CDMO of choice.”

Bobby Sheng, chair of Bora Group and CEO of Bora, said:

“From day one, this partnership was built on mutual trust and a shared commitment to quality. Reaching nearly a decade of collaboration with GSK and committing through 2030 speaks to our shared focus on value and reliability. We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue supporting GSK’s mission and the patients who rely on these therapies.”