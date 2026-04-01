West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced the opening of a new facility for contract services in Dublin, Ireland.

IDA Ireland, the foreign direct investment arm for the Irish government, shared the announcement of the Damastown site’s opening. The 165,000-square-foot expansion enhances West’s contract services. It helps meet the growing demand for high-volume treatments, including for diabetes and obesity. That includes fast-rising GLP-1 therapies.

According to IDA Ireland, the expansion created 330 jobs at the Dublin site. West now employs more than 1,400 people in Ireland across its Dublin and Waterford locations.

(Learn more about Ireland’s medtech ecosystem here and read an interview about the company’s growing medtech prospects with IDA Ireland here.)

West said that it sees increased demand for complex injectable drug delivery systems. As demand rises, access to integrated development and commercialization services to support these products becomes more critical.

West believes its expansion in Dublin enhances its contract capabilities beyond component molding, device assembly and packaging. It now includes advanced automation and expanded drug-handling capabilities at commercial scale.

The work at this site comes as part of West Vantage, the company’s comprehensive contract services business. It provides a single-source solution spanning product conceptualization development, device manufacturing and assembly, packaging validation, analytical testing and regulatory support.

West says this approach helps pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners accelerate time to market. It delivers reliable, scalable solutions that support the global supply of life-enhancing and life-saving therapies.

“West is honored to continue supporting our customers in providing reliable, high-quality drug delivery solutions and security of supply,” said Aileen Ruff-Patry, President of Contract Manufacturing. “This expansion increases our global capacity to support drug handling for high-volume injectable therapies, including next-generation GLP-1 treatments. This reinforces West’s role as a critical partner in helping to secure patient access to these essential medicines.”