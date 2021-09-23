ATA Freight expands in India to serve growing pharma industry

The international logistics company ATA Freight is opening a new facility in Hyderabad due to growing demand from India’s quickly-growing pharmaceutical industry.

The Hyderabad facility will primarily cater to the pharmaceutical industry.

“ATA Freight already has a strong footprint in India’s pharmaceutical industry,

serving many of the area’s leading pharma manufacturers,” said ATA freight chief operating officer Matt Goker. “We are also responding to the growing need from pharma companies in the Telangana region [in south-central India].”

The Telangana region is home to a high concentration of pharma companies.

India is also home to Serum Institute of India, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines.

India ranks third in the world in terms of pharmaceutical product volume.

ATA Freight has more than 30 facilities in total. Outside of India, it has sites in the U.S., Russia, Turkey, China and Mexico.