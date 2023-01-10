Agilent spends $725M to expand manufacturing

Agilent recently announced that it plans to double its manufacturing capacity of therapeutic nucleic acids.

The $725 million investment will go toward the Santa Clara, California–based company’s Frederick, Colorado facility. The Colorado plant will get new Train C and D manufacturing lines. The facility already has a Train B manufacturing line, announced in 2020, that will go live later this year.

The expanded facility will include advanced automation and engineering enhancements such as water reduction and solvent capturing and recycling.

Therapeutic nucleic acids represent a rapidly growing $1 billion market, according to Agilent. In addition, there is strong demand for the company’s high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). The new lines in Colorado will enable the company to meet growing demand for siRNA, antisense and CRISPR guide RNA molecules. Agilent expects customer shipments from the expansion to start in 2026.

“This investment reflects not only the strong demand for therapeutic oligos, but also for the unmatched quality and service of our therapeutic oligo contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO),” Agilent CEO Mike McMullen said in a news release. “It’s yet another example of our focus on investing in high-growth markets while also delivering on Agilent’s mission of improving the quality of life.”