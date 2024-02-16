AbbVie is expanding its Singapore biologics plant

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) recently announced that it will spend $223 million to expand its Singapore biologics manufacturing facility.

Construction will commence immediately, with the facilities coming online in 2026. The added facilities will create 100 new jobs at the plant, boosting total employment to more than 500 positions in manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain, engineering and administration roles, according to AbbVie.

AbbVie said the investment strengthens its global manufacturing network and supports its growing pipeline in treatment areas such as immunology and oncology. The Singapore expansion will add 24,000 liters of biologics drug-substance capacity to AbbVie’s global network, supporting current projects and emerging immunology and oncology compounds within AbbVie’s pipeline.

The company has invested $740 million in acquiring, modernizing and expanding its Singapore facility over the past 10 years.

“This expansion announcement represents one of AbbVie’s many investments in its Singapore-based operations and the proud continuation of our decade-long partnership with the Government of Singapore,” AbbVie EVP and COO Azita Saleki-Gerhardt said in a Jan. 26 news release. “The expansion of our Singapore site will strengthen our global manufacturing capabilities, support our growing biologics pipeline and help AbbVie continue delivering on our patient commitments now and in the future.”

The company’s Singapore plant is part of AbbVie’s Operations team, which has 14,000 employees at more than 30 manufacturing, operations and logistics sites globally.

Cindy Koh, EVP of the Singapore Economic Development Board, said: “We are delighted that AbbVie has chosen to expand its biologics capacity in Singapore for current and future innovative medicines. We are grateful for AbbVie’s continued trust in the strength of Singapore’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and talent base. AbbVie’s investment will enhance Singapore’s leading advanced manufacturing ecosystem and create exciting job opportunities here.”