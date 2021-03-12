Sotera Health buys BioScience Laboratories to boost Nelson Labs business

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) recently announced that it has acquired Bozeman, Mont.–based BioScience Laboratories in a deal that will expand the U.S.-based antimicrobial and antiviral testing capabilities of Sotera Health’s Nelson Labs business.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the March 10 announcement. BioScience Laboratories provides topical antimicrobial product testing in the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries — with a 22,000 ft2 laboratory in Bozeman that includes a new biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) virology lab.

