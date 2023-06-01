Raumedic: A Trusted Partner in Serving the Pharmaceutical Industry with the Gold Standard in Silicone Tubing

Raumedic is a trusted partner in the international medical technology and pharmaceutical industry. The medical division of the global corporation REHAU, a family-owned company, has over 70 years of tried and trusted experience in extrusion, injection molding and assembly. With a focus on developing and manufacturing components for a diverse range of diagnostic and therapeutic applications, Raumedic plays a crucial role in providing solutions to customers. Working side-by-side with customers, breaking ground to improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in many areas, Raumedic’s product portfolio includes tubing, catheters, molded parts and complex groups of components and systems.

We Serve Pharma

Raumedic serves the pharmaceutical industry by offering high-quality silicone pharma tubing manufactured under ISO 7 clean room conditions. This tubing is made of the material grade Silicone SIK8649, a high purity silicone rubber suitable for pharma applications. Notably, Raumedic’s tubing and tube sets have been extensively utilized in the production of COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting their reliability and importance in the pharmaceutical sector.

The platinum-cured silicone tubing manufactured by Raumedic provides a wide range of material benefits for biopharmaceutical applications. With its exceptional resistance and optimized cell growth rates, Raumedic’s pharma tubing demonstrates low extractable values and enhances the overall efficiency of biopharmaceutical processes.

Raumedic Biopharma Tubing Offers Significant Advantages:

Full validation documentation

Best-in-class products

Buying from the source

Dedicated pharma tube portfolio

Product supply/availability

Quality assurance

Raumedic has developed and patented a special surface treatment method for silicone tubing known as the Low Tack method. This process involves applying a unique coating to the outer surface of the tubing through plasma processing that significantly reduces the stickiness of the silicone tubing, enhancing its technical and handling properties. This surface treatment allows for standard or customized printing and color coding of the tubing, with the ink’s biocompatibility successfully proven through ISO 10993-5 and USP 88 testing.

Color coding facilitates easier manual processing in welding and enhances workflow efficiency. Raumedic also offers unprinted, standardized printing and customized printing with standard dimensions, as well as individualized tubing to meet custom requirements.

Manufactured in a clean room environment, resulting in high purity silicone, these products can withstand a broad temperature range, underscoring Raumedic’s commitment to serving the pharmaceutical industry with reliable and versatile solutions.

Pharma Companies Diversifying Supply Chains for Tubing

Raumedic pursues a multiple sourcing strategy for the Silicone Pharma Grade Silicone SIK8649. By partnering with different suppliers for this specific grade of silicone, Raumedic minimizes the risk of supply chain disruptions. Thorough validation processes have been conducted to confirm the different sources’ mechanical, physical and chemical equivalence. As market conditions fluctuate, Raumedic is prepared to utilize these sources simultaneously, ensuring consistent availability. Batch traceability enables the tracking of materials at any given time, providing transparency and assurance that the materials adhere to the agreed specifications. Through this meticulous approach to sourcing, Raumedic remains committed to delivering reliable and high-quality products to its customers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when borders closed and numerous companies faced challenges with production equipment shortages and delayed deliveries, Raumedic emerged as a dependable partner. Recognizing our reputation for reliability and expertise, many customers turned to us, seeking direct manufacturing solutions for their products. This shift allowed us to support customers who were experiencing extended lead times and disruptions, ensuring their production needs were met efficiently and effectively. The trust and confidence customers placed in us during this critical time further solidified our position as a trusted partner in the industry.

“The unprecedented disruptions of global supply chains are leading to adjustments in procurement strategies,” said Nina Kaiser, head of sales Pharma for Raumedic. “Pharma and biotech companies are not exempt from this – quite the opposite.

“While the availability of raw materials and finished fluid handling products was not a primary concern for a long time, the disruptions of a global pandemic and the return of geostrategic struggles have brought back long forgotten concerns of product availability and scarcity. At the same time, the demand for pharma fluid tubing is set to continue to grow at great rates. This offers suppliers in the market a chance to become a second, third or even fourth supplier.”

In many cases, original equipment manufacturers of pharma tubing are supplying larger companies who re-sell the purchased tubing under their own brand. These kinds of manufacturers are often looking to diversify their customer base.

Pharma companies seeking to diversify their supply chain are well-advised to seek out a supplier company that fulfills three criteria:

Proven competence in manufacturing pharma tubing for well-known, large pharma corporations. Long-standing agreements with suppliers of raw materials. This is usually the case with large and globally operating family-owned businesses with a culture of long-term thinking. Available manufacturing capacities to ensure quick implementation and general readiness.

A Trusted Partner for Reliable Pharma Solutions

Raumedic is committed to delivering high-quality products that meet the needs for customer-specific medical and pharmaceutical applications. We skillfully apply our expertise from the initial idea to the series production of a product or system and are the experienced partner for creating patient-friendly technologies, innovative system developments and reliable processing methods. For pharmaceutical companies needed tubing now, Raumedic currently has product in stock and readily available to ship. Contact us at raumedic.com or contact@raumedic.org to discuss your pharma fluid handling needs.

Sponsored content by Raumedic