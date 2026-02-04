Accelerating pharmaceutical manufacturing digitalization with low-code development

Pharmaceutical manufacturers don’t just need digitalization – they need speed. Traditional MES deployment timelines, often stretching from 8 to 24 months, hinder responsiveness and innovation. The process can feel long and arduous, as the challenge isn’t just building mission-critical systems, but also aligning requirements, collecting tribal knowledge, and validating every digital process under rigorous regulatory scrutiny.

Opcenter Execution Pharma is now empowered by Mendix low-code platform, accelerating the path from concept to compliance. It enables rapid prototyping and stakeholder alignment before formal validation, significantly reducing rework, deployment time, and resource strain. In the pharmaceutical industry, the real value isn’t in UX personalization or in isolated applications – it’s in enabling faster innovation and smarter collaboration, without compromising on regulatory integrity.

Sponsored content by Siemens