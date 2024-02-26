Personalized medicine: advanced technology is saving lives

The concept of a “batch size one” in pharmaceutical manufacturing is closer than ever. There are companies advancing cell therapies in which body cells are used to heal or support the individual patient. These cells are manipulated or edited to change certain biological characteristics before being transferred to the patient.
Personalized medicine is truly about the individual and a manufacturer’s ability to create a batch size one. These personalized treatments currently are being used on patients to provide therapies that will combat countless maladies including various types of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.
Learn how the pharmaceutical industry can embrace personalized manufacturing without sacrificing efficiency
