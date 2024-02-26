MES for Flexible, Paperless Pharmaceutical Production

All companies in the pharmaceutical industry are under pressure for time, quality, compliance, and innovation. These pressures create imperatives to be both paperless and flexible to protect profitability. The stresses and imperatives apply to small-molecule pharmaceuticals, active ingredients (API), contract drug manufacturers (CDMOs), large-molecule biotechnology, and gene and cell therapy makers.
Fortunately, a manufacturing execution system (MES) proven in these pharmaceutical segments can support many aspects of these imperatives. By choosing MES wisely, such a system can support success now and into the future.
"*" indicates required fields
Sponsored content by Siemens Industry Software
Tell Us What You Think!