HHS chief assures smooth transition to Biden administration, COVID-19 vaccine availability

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stated on CNN that he has met with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

“I have already met with the Biden transition team. We want to make sure they get everything that they need,” Azar said in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. Azar also noted that he would soon speak with California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whom Biden has selected to be Azar’s replacement.

The remarks were one of the first instances of a Trump administration official acknowledging that a transfer of power was underway, although Azar made similar comments in late November. Azar also told the network that he predicted 20 million Americans would receive COVID-19 vaccines in the upcoming weeks. He also pointed out that the Department of Health and Human Services was working with Pfizer to boost vaccine production and logistics.

Azar also stressed that the federal government is working with Operation Warp Speed’s vaccine makers to maximize production. The federal government could potentially offer raw materials and equipment to those companies to increase the number of vaccine doses available to the U.S. public.