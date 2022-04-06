Pharmaceutical Processing World

FDA clears antibiotic-embedded hernia mesh for fighting implant infections

Ariste Medical’s polypropylene hernia mesh

Ariste Medical’s polypropylene hernia mesh [Image courtesy of Ariste Medical]

Ariste Medical recently won FDA 510(k) clearance for its drug-embedded, polypropylene hernia mesh to fight microbial colonization.

The Salt Lake City-based drug-device developer said the patents and proprietary formulations behind the technology could prevent infection, inflammation or clotting associated with implants.

Ariste’s synthetic mesh carries two antibiotics — minocycline and rifampin —  to prevent contamination by MRSA, E. coli and other bacterial pathogens associated with surgical site infections. The proprietary formulation can be applied to a variety of medical devices and incorporate any drug to address infection, restenosis, thrombosis and inflammation, the company said.

