Qosina appoints former EssilorLuxottica exec as its EVP

Qosina announced today that it’s appointed Lee Pochter as its executive vice president.

Pochter has more than 20 years of expertise in product strategy, business development, sales, marketing and supply chain management. Most recently, he was VP of the Alternative Lens Group at EssilorLuxottica.

“I look forward to the guidance Lee will bring to our team and the positive impact he will make in our organization,” Qosina CEO Scott Herskovitz said in a news release. “He is an accomplished leader with the vision and executive experience to help us implement our robust strategic plan and goals. His diverse background will be a valuable asset to Qosina.”

Pochter will lead Ronkonkoma, New York–based Qosina’s sales, finance, marketing, product development, business development and Qosmedix division functions across multiple industries and markets. He will be responsible for ensuring that Qosina is executing on its mission to add value in the markets it serves while exceeding customer expectations. Pochter will work closely with operational leadership to maximize the company’s performance, drive revenue growth and achieve profitability goals.

“I am thrilled to join the Qosina team,” Pochter said. “I look forward to working with this talented group and leveraging my leadership experience in contributing to the company’s continued growth and success.”

Founded in 1980, Qosina is a major global supplier of OEM single-use components to the medical and pharmaceutical industries. The company’s vast catalog features more than 5,000 products shown in full-scale illustrations on a one-centimeter grid.