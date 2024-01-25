2024 pharma M&A trends: Strategic expansions beyond oncology
But a number of therapeutic areas are also in the mix. Sanofi kicked off the yera by scooping up rare disease biotech Inhibrx for $1.7 billion. The crown jewel is Inhibrx’s INBRX-101, a potential treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, an inherited disorder that can cause lung and liver disease. Phase 1 data is positive.
In the generics space, Sun Pharma finally finalized its long-sought deal for generic specialist Taro Pharmaceutical, wrapping up a nearly 20-year, on-again/off-again pursuit. Sun agreed to pay $348 million to take Taro private. The deal bulks up Sun’s position in accessible dermatology and emerging markets.
GSK & J&J make big moves
GSK also entered the fray, buying up Aiolos Bio and its mid-stage asthma drug for up to $1.4 billion. Industry watchers say Aiolos’ AIO-001 takes a novel approach by targeting an underlying driver of inflammation called TSLP. Early results suggest it could work for patients that don’t respond well to current biologics.
And just last week, J&J put down $2 billion to acquire Ambrx Biopharma and its next-gen antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Ambrx’s site-specific bioconjugation tech aims to deliver chemo directly into tumor cells while avoiding systemic toxicity. The crown jewel is ARX517, which was a focus of last year’s ESMO meeting.
The following table summarizes emerging 2024 pharma M&A trends in the first few weeks of the year:
|Acquirer
|Company Acquired
|Date of Deal
|Deal Price (USD)
|Therapeutic Focus
|Notes
|Sanofi
|Inhibrx
|Jan. 23, 2024.
|$1.7 billion
|Rare Diseases
|Focus on Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency with INBRX-101.
|Sun Pharma
|Taro Pharmaceutical
|Jan. 17, 2024.
|$348 million
|Generics, Dermatology
|Acquisition to strengthen Sun Pharma in generics and dermatology market.
|GSK
|Aiolos Bio
|Jan. 9, 2024.
|$1.4 billion
|Respiratory Diseases
|Acquisition of Aiolos with AIO-001, a monoclonal antibody for asthma treatment.
|Johnson & Johnson
|Ambrx Biopharma
|Jan. 8, 2024.
|$2 billion
|Oncology
|Focus on T-cell engagers and ADCs for cancer treatment, including HPN328 targeting DLL3.
|Merck & Co.
|Harpoon Therapeutics
|Jan. 8, 2024.
|$680 million
|Oncology
|Focus on novel T-cell engagers using TriTAC® platform, including HPN328 for small cell lung cancer treatment.
|Novartis
|Calypso
|Jan. 8, 2024.
|$250 million
|Autoimmune Diseases
|Acquisition centered on CALY-002, an anti-IL-15 monoclonal antibody for autoimmune indications.
