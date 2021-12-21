Nordson Medical – Biopharmaceutical Components Cryogenic Compatibility

As we have seen with certain vaccines over the last 18 months, cryogenic transport and storage is becoming a significant issue for biopharmaceutical manufacturers as more products and components must be stored at very low temperatures to be kept functional. The repercussions of these new requirements are being felt throughout the biopharmaceutical production industry as there had never been such a surge in demand for cold storage and transport. As such, our biopharmaceutical family of products needed to be shown to be compatible with the extreme cold they may need to be transported and stored in.

Download this white paper…