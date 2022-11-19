KUKA to highlight robotic automation at ACTE 2022 in Las Vegas

KUKA Robotics (Shelby Township, Michigan) will share advice on how to find and train skilled workers at the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) CareerTech VISION 2022 conference at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event is scheduled for November 30 to December 3.

The company’s robots are used in a range of industries, including in the pharmaceutical sector.

At booth 327 at ACTE, the company will also demonstrate its ready2_educate mobile training cell, which is intended for use at company training facilities as well as schools and universities. The ready2_educate cell is equipped with the KR AGILUS small robot and KR C5 microcontroller to facilitate training in robotics. In addition, KUKA has packages for basic robot training, start-up and programming in external modes. It also has an introduction to vision processing.

The company will also showcase its KUKA.Sim smart simulation software platform that facilitates offline robot programming.

KUKA.Sim software supports offline robot operation optimization. It also supports the simulation of a complete robot system in a matter of minutes without considerable programming knowledge.

KUKA.Sim also creates a digital twin and identical image of a production process to enable verification and virtual commissioning. It can be used to design, test and optimize production lines in advance. It has 3D simulation capabilities that cover the whole process of planning, including the design of the process and visualization of material flows.

The KUKA.Sim software also depicts robot motion sequences in real-time and s their optimization according to cycle times. It also supports reachability checks and collision detection.

The company notes that the software can help end users limit production downtime.

KUKA.Sim also supports virtual reality hardware.

Augsburg, Germany–headquartered KUKA is a notable supporter of Industry 4.0, the smart manufacturing initiative.

The company has also developed a range of robots that can safely work alongside humans.