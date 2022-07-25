Lab automation specialist Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has appointed Cardinal Health veteran Suzanne Foster as president.

Foster served as Cardinal Health’s President Health-at-Home subsidiary from January 2020 to March 2022.

She has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, and also sits on the boards of several companies.

Foster has also served as the Stanley Black & Decker’s president of healthcare and worked for ten years as the general manager of Medtronic’s advanced energy unit.

“I believe a significant step forward can be made by evolving workflows,” Foster wrote in an email. “Finding solutions that make things as clear, accurate, and efficient as possible will certainly make the workload on laboratory staff more manageable.”

Foster noted that she has repeatedly heard the topic of automation come up in conversations with customers. “Our customers want help with creating labs of the future centered around speed, advanced analytics, remote working aspects, and workflow improvements,” she noted. “My goal is for Beckman Coulter Life Sciences to continue being a pioneer and the preferred partner to help labs of all sizes achieve these goals. We’ll continue to lead the way in identifying workflows that can be simplified.”

Foster has a masters of public health in law and health policy from Harvard University, a law degree from Suffolk University, an M.Ed. in psychology from Notre Dame College, and a bachelors in communication from the University of New Hampshire.

The previous president of Beckman Coulter Life Sciences was Greg Milosevich, who is now a vice president and group executive in the life sciences companies of Danaher Corporation, of which Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is also a member.