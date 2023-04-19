WuXi STA , a prominent global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), has increased its peptide manufacturing output at its Changzhou campus. Located in southern Jiangsu province in China, Changzhou is part of the Yangtze River Delta region, which is among the most economically developed areas in the country.

WuXi STA’s expansion includes two additional 2,000 L reactors and a large-scale continuous purification system. This expansion enables WuXi STA to provide immediate access to capacity, reducing wait times and accelerating project timelines for clients.

WuXi STA peptide manufacturing capacity promises to cut turnover time

The WuXi subsidiary says the new purification system will reduce turnover time and minimize solvent consumption, making the peptide and oligonucleotide manufacturing process more efficient and sustainable. The company’s WuXi TIDES platform is non-therapeutic-specific and will support any type of oligonucleotides, peptides and their conjugates.

The company says the platform is particularly well suited for TIDES projects in rare diseases involving accelerated pathways for drug targets. WuXi uses the term “TIDES” to refer to a group of drugs that include oligonucleotides, peptides and related synthetic conjugates, which are the focus of its platform’s drug development efforts.

WuXi STA’s increased capacity and enhanced capabilities in its Changzhou campus will help it meet the global demand for suitable CDMO partners and drive rapid growth among both new and existing customers. The company underscores that it can quickly move projects from discovery to commercialization, contributing to more rapid initial stages of discovery and development.

Peptides’ potential

Peptides not only serve as a modality in themselves, but they can also work in conjunction with small molecules, such as Peptide Drug Conjugates (PDC). The manufacturing of therapeutic PDCs requires different chemistry efforts, including unnatural amino acids, toxins, linkers, ligands and peptides. WuXi TIDES’ end-to-end offering reduces time significantly by housing all required sites for various chemistry modifications in close proximity.

WuXi TIDES plans to significantly expand its footprint in the coming years. A new Taixing site in Jiangsu will have both oligo and peptide capabilities operational by next year. Additionally, a new 50-acre API process R&D and manufacturing site in Singapore is under development, with Phase I, including a large-scale manufacturing plant for oligonucleotides, peptides, and related synthetic conjugates, expected to begin operation in 2026. Another facility in Middletown, Delaware in the U.S., is also under development. Phase I of construction will focus on preparing the facility for formulation development and manufacturing, including packaging, labeling and distribution for oral and parenteral drug products. WuXi STA expects the site to begin operation in 2026.