Woodstock Sterile Solutions hires first CFO

Woodstock, Ill.–based Woodstock Sterile Solutions has installed its first chief financial officer, Courtney Sanen. The blow-fill-seal contract development and manufacturing organization continues to build out its executive roster, hiring its first chief commercial officer, Bill Hartzel, in April. Hartzel was a former executive at Catalent Pharma Solutions.

“Woodstock Sterile Solutions is poised for growth over the coming years, and experience among our leadership team is critical to our future success,” said the company’s CEO, Paul Josephs, in a statement. “Courtney has an impressive track record in finance and contract manufacturing, and we are confident she will build on the success she has had throughout her career in her CFO role at Woodstock Sterile Solutions.”

The company sells its blow-fill-seal products to a range of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies for applications including respiratory, ophthalmic, topical, otic and oral uses.

Sanen has previously worked in senior roles at Elevation Labs, Liquid Technologies, Meggitt, and Circor Aerospace and Defense.