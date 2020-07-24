WMFTG announces the launch of its new Certa Plus pump series

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) announced that it launched its Certa Plus pump series for versatile fluid management in pharmaceuticals.

Certa Plus uses the company’s MasoSine sinusoidal pumping technology to function across a range of applications with lower shear, lower power consumption, full traceability and cleanability when transferring syrups, oils, creams and gels, according to a news release.

Wilmington, Mass.-based WMFTG says its product offers pulsation-free flow with no need for ancillary dampeners to improve flow meter accuracy and heat exchanger efficiency.

Additionally, Certa Plus can transfer and handle a wide range of challenging products with its continuous flow and high suction, supporting the efficient manufacturing of pastille products. It has also been rigorously tested to comply with up-to-date cleanliness regulations in the pharmaceutical industry and can be wet cleaned without dismantling and is steam sterilizable and bacteria-tight.