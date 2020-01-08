WIPOTEC-OCS to tout product line at WestPack

WIPOTEC-OCS, a manufacturer and supplier of precision in-motion weighing and X-ray scanning equipment, will feature three quality control solutions at WestPack, February 11-13 in Anaheim, CA. At Booth #5511, the company’s lineup will include a precision high-speed checkweigher for various packages, a new ultra-compact X-ray scanner measuring just 70cm in width, and a serialization unit offering pharma-level traceability for all relevant applications, including cannabis packaging.

Designed for pharma and food & beverage manufacturers, WIPOTEC’s HC-A checkweigher is designed to verify weight of packages to ensure the exact amount of product. It features a maximum throughput of 600 pieces per minute and options including a double-track configuration and various faulty product sort-and-reject mechanisms.

For food, healthcare and cannabis applications Lawrenceville, Ga.-based WIPOTEC-OCS will showcase the new SC-2000 Mini X-ray scanner, which can inspect up to 400 products per minute with few false rejects. The SC-2000 Mini is 700mm in width is highly modular for a range of potential inspection setups. It has integrated conveyor technology with discharge units, and a switch cabinet can be configured separately from the measuring head. The SC-2000 Mini’s external control cabinet is designed for easy integration into existing production lines.

WIPOTEC’s TQS-SP serialization unit is designed as a user-friendly solution for applying track & trace data to individual cartons. The TQS-SP can handle up to 600 cartons per minute, with folding boxes conveyed by a specially designed, double-guided top band system that ensures stable positioning upon exiting cartoning equipment.