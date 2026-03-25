Wilmington PharmaTech announced a $50 million investment to expand its Delaware campus for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing.

Newark, Delaware-based Wilmington PharmaTech said the expansion more than doubles its current API reactor capacity. It adds two new 10,000-liter reactor suites to increase commercial-scale manufacturing capabilities. This supports growing demand for high-quality, U.S.-based manufacturing as the company produces small molecule APIs and peptides.

Wilmington PharmaTech expects the new suites to come online in the third quarter of 2027. Upon completion, it expects to approximately double its site workforce. Headquartered on a 54-acre campus in Newark, the company operates two adjacent, state-of-the-art facilities with extensive cGMP manufacturing capabilities.

The company said its investment represents the second phase of a multi-year strategy to increase domestic API manufacturing capacity. It builds on the recent addition of dedicated suites for the manufacture of highly potent API. (HPAPI). Wilmington PharmaTech said the investments further position it as a preferred U.S.-based partner for biopharmaceutical innovators seeking secure domestic supply.

“Over the past decade, Wilmington has been among the few companies to actively invest in cGMP API manufacturing capacity in the U.S., including the recent addition of two new commercial-scale high-potency API suites,” said Hui-Yin “Harry” Li, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Wilmington PharmaTech. “This expansion builds on more than 20 years of cGMP manufacturing expertise and further strengthens our high-output scientific engine in solving complex chemistry challenges at scale.”