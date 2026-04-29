West launches new drug delivery packaging solution

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced today that it launched its NovaPure 0.5 mL plunger for ISO glass syringes.

Exton, Pennsylvania-based West designed the syringes to meet the performance and quality requirements for ophthalmic drug applications. The plunger is West’s newest ready-to-use elastomer component within the NovaPure portfolio. This includes the existing 1 mL and 1-3 mL plunger designs.

West designed NovaPure 0.5 mL plunger to reduce the risk of free silicone oil. It has low particulate and endotoxin profiles along with highly consistent functional performance at microvolumes. These key factors help to support drug developers with ophthalmic applications.

According to the company, the solution optimizes break-loose and glide forces, reduces drug-package interactions and supports compliance with global ophthalmic quality expectations. Those include Annex 1 requirements.

“The growing elderly population is driving an increase in age-related eye conditions, and demand for ophthalmic injectables is rising rapidly. This trend places greater pressure on delivery systems to overcome challenges such as silicone oil contamination, stringent particulate and endotoxin requirements, and the need for highly precise dosing,” said Stacey Vaughan, Vice President, Strategic Portfolio Management. “With the NovaPure 0.5 mL plunger, West offers a patient-focused solution designed to help ensure drug stability, delivery precision, and reliable performance.”

West recently expanded manufacturing in Ireland and in Michigan.