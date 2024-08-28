West Pharmaceutical Services announced that it completed an $80 million capacity expansion at a contract manufacturing site in Michigan.

The investment extends production and accessibility for patient-centric diabetes and obesity products at the Grand Rapids facility. It comes in response to increasing demand from West’s customers for device and drug delivery manufacturing solutions to support chronic disease treatments.

West said it aims to meet the evolving needs of healthcare for more patient-focused drug delivery solutions. It intends to increase access to development and commercialization services to bring products to market. The company said it has invested globally to support the drug delivery requirements and the most recent investment in Grand Rapids reflects its strategy of meeting its customers’ growing needs with both product and service offerings.

“West is proud to continue to support our customers in addressing the ever-changing landscape of healthcare. With a growing obesity and diabetes epidemic, this expansion will further support our customers’ device manufacturing requirements, helping to ensure reliable supply for these critical treatments today and in the future,” said Aileen Ruff, president, Contract Manufacturing at West.