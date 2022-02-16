Watson-Marlow extends industrial Ethernet features in peristaltic pumps

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) has announced that its 530, 630 and 730 cased peristaltic pumps are now PROFINET-enabled.

Profinet is a technical standard for data communication over Industrial Ethernet.

The PROFINET-enabled pumps enable connectivity with modern programmable logic controller (PLC) control systems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices using EtherNet/IP or PROFINET.

The PROFINET functionality in the pump line frees users from relying on digital gateways, adaptors or PLC interface cards.

The pumps also have network dispensing functions that enable users to create dispensing and dosing recipes that can be modified remotely or with human-machine interfaces (HMI).

The pump line also includes a direct interface to third-party pressure and flow sensors.

In addition, the pumps support various technologies from manufacturers such as Krohne, Pendotech, Sonotec and Em-tec for single-use biopharma applications.