AmplifyBio picks up $50M investment for Ohio biomanufacturing

Vitrian announced that it closed a $50 million investment into AmplifyBio and its manufacturing enablement center (AMEC) in Ohio.

AmplifyBio, a leading advanced therapy CRO and CDMO, offers a full range of drug development and manufacturing services. The investment, which could scale to $65 million, marks a step toward a larger commitment to support biomanufacturing in Central Ohio.

“We are very excited to make our first investment in Ohio and launch a wider partnership with AmplifyBio. We have been impressed by the creativity and progressive thinking of the AmplifyBio team and look forward to further collaborations. The infrastructure investment from state and local government, favorable workforce development environment, and support of important institutional anchors in the Columbus area aligns well with our investment and partnership thesis,” said Scott Nudelman, co-founder and managing principal at Vitrian.

According to a news release, the 350,000-square-foot AMEC site sits in the heart of Central Ohio’s advanced manufacturing corridor. It lies adjacent to Intel’s $20 billion Ohio One semiconductor mega-fab facility and Amgen’s $360 million biomanufacturing plant. The facility houses AmplifyBio’s multi-modality process development and quality control labs and GMP manufacturing sites.

“We chose to partner with Vitrian based on the alignment of our strategic goals for our manufacturing site, and we are hopeful this is the first of many things we can do together.” said J. Kelly Ganjei, CEO of AmplifyBio. “As we execute our strategy to enable flexible advanced therapy manufacturing and ancillary services, we believe Vitrian will be a great partner.”