Videojet debuts continuous inkjet printer that supports pharma applications

Coding, marking and printing specialist Videojet Technologies has introduced its Videojet 1880 continuous inkjet printer. The printer includes digital features to detect potential problems that can result in manufacturing downtime.

The MAXIMiZE diagnostics platform analyzes printer health and performance patterns to signal if a fault is likely to occur. In the event of a possible problem, the system signals an alert to enable maintenance and changeover planning.

For instance, the printhead of the 1880 printer has a sensor to detect ink build-up to notify an operator if excess is detected. A push-button feature can rinse the ink away within 90 seconds.

An optional service known as VideojetConnect remote service provides real-time notifications and instant visibility to printer data.

Additionally, a service known as Rapid Recover uses automated troubleshooting to diagnose a fault and recommend maintenance actions. According to Videojet, the service gives operators the tools to resume operation after a problem is detected within 20 minutes or less.

The company also offers remote assistance for its continuous inkjet printers.

The printer also includes features to reduce operator errors, which are a frequent cause of downtime.

A touchscreen-inspired interface is designed to simplify operation.