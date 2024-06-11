Vetter expands manufacturing capacity in the U.S. and Germany

Vetter recently announced it is expanding its development services sites in the U.S. and is planning for major investments in Germany.

The company announced plans to move and expand its Development Services site from Skokie, Illinois, to Des Plaines, Illinois. It plans to invest majorly in its commercial business in Saarland, Germany, to complement its ongoing growth and capacity expansions in Ravensburg and Langenargen.

Vetter’s expansions add more capacity for future customers around the globe as the injectable pharmaceutical industry seeks outsourcing development, manufacturing assembly, and packaging needs for CDMOs, according to the company’s news release.

“As an independent and family-owned company, we prioritize thoughtful and strategic planning to support our long-term business growth,” Udo Vetter, chair of the advisory board, said in a news release. “With these investments we reaffirm our commitment on both continents and enable that Vetter Pharma will continue to be part of a growing market in the future.”

Investing for the future

Vetter invested strategically by acquiring its Des Plaines site a few years ago. The recent decision by the company’s advisory board will help elevate Vetter’s Development Services to support the growing needs of customers and the company’s clinical manufacturing site in Rankweil, Austria.

The company said the newly announced development plan involves a construction project at the Des Plaines site and the relocation and expansion of Vetter Development Services U.S. from the Illinois Science and Technology Park over the next few years. Vetter will also construct new buildings for clinical manufacturing and related services. The move will double the capacity of Vetter’s Development Services in the U.S. and provide space for future expansion opportunities.

Vetter executives have also approved an additional commercial production site in Saarlouis, Saarland, to align with the recently approved ‘German Pharmaceutical Strategy,’ according to the company. The region’s government will develop a technology park on the site in Saarlouis, while Vetter has already started planning the phased development of a 125-acre site.

“The approval of the Advisory Board aligns with our commitment to meet the long-term capacity needs of our clinical and commercial customers and their patients,” said Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “We know that the multiannual-long investments at our Ravensburg and Langenargen sites will contribute to this, however the market and our customers are in need of even more capacity. We are proud to announce further investments in Des Plaines, Illinois, USA, and Germany.”

The planned investments in Germany are valued at several hundred million Euro, the company said in a news release. It anticipates pharmaceutical production at the site to start by 2030.

“After careful consideration, Germany, and Saarland in particular, prove to be the location with the best-fitting conditions for expanding our commercial operations. In addition to the existing and growing competencies and capacities at and around our sites in Ravensburg, we will be able to further expand our range of services. We are taking responsibility for patients and customers worldwide who rely on our high level of quality,” Managing Director Thomas Otto said.