Veranova to spend $30M on Massachusetts facility

Veranova recently announced that it will invest $30 million in its Devens, Massachusetts facility to expand its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) and highly potent compound development and manufacturing capabilities

The Wayne, Pennsylvania–based company — a specialist in making active pharmaceutical ingredients — said the investment in the Devens plant will build upon the site’s existing development and manufacturing capabilities and will address the growing demand for strong US-based capacity for ADCs and other potent small molecules.

The expansion will include a new high-potent process development laboratory. Veranova will also create two new cGMP suites in Devens designed to handle potent compounds with occupational exposure limits (OEL) of less than 0.01 µg/m³. The facilities — equipped to manage high-potency compounds, ADC linker-payloads, and other complex molecules — will include dedicated air handling systems, airlocks for clean-in-place operations, isolator technology, and a wide range of processing capabilities. Think synthesis reactors, chromatography, thin film evaporators, and lyophilization.

“At Veranova, we recognize the growing demand for development and manufacturing of ADCs and other highly potent compounds,” Veranova CEO Mike Riley said in a June 27 news release. “This investment signals our commitment to providing state-of-the-art capacity and capabilities to enable these next-generation therapies to reach patients and is a key milestone as we advance our broader growth strategy for Veranova.”

Veranova’s Devens site is an FDA-approved facility that boasts over 10 years of experience in the development, scale-up, and clinical and commercial production of ADC linker-payloads and other highly potent APIs. Uniquely positioned to perform development, clinical