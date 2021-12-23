Vector Pharma FZCO inks deal with R-Pharm US to distribute Ixempra in the Middle East

Dubai-based Vector Pharma FZCO has signed an exclusive agreement with R-Pharm US (Princeton, New Jersey) related to distributing the drug Ixempra (ixabepilone) in the Middle East and North Africa.

The chemotherapy agent Ixempra can be used as a monotherapy or in combination with capecitabine to treat metastatic or locally advanced breast cancer. The drug is intended to be used in patients with tumors that are resistant or refractory to anthracyclines, taxanes and capecitabine.

“Ixempra is an important therapy for patients with advanced breast cancer; the women across MENA will benefit from access to this therapy,” said Vector Pharma FZCO Managing Director Samer Semaan in a press release.

R-Pharm focuses on commercializing various drugs for oncology and chronic autoimmune therapeutic indications. R-Pharm acquired the rights to Ixempra from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Vector Pharma specializes in distributing drugs for rare diseases and oncology.