Validatable Band Sealers for Medical Pouches

By Lynn Miranda, Sales Manager for All Packaging Machinery Corp, Ronkonkoma, NY.

The customer’s level of confidence and trust is everything. This especially occurs when supplying pouch-sealing machinery for the medical and pharmaceutical industry. I have been taught to evaluate the application and discuss the features of the validation medical pouch-sealing machinery side-by-side to the less sophisticated model band sealers available.

The main goal is to work with All Packaging Machinery applications engineers and review all the customers’ requests and specifications for the new APM pouch sealer for which they have requested a quotation. After confirming all the customer requirements, a choice is made for the best suited pouch sealer for their application.

The first request from engineering is to ask for a description and photos of the actual pouches to be sealed on the new pouch sealing machinery. Depending on the end user’s needs, some applications are more exact than others. A customer requiring a pouch sealer for a clean room will often choose to purchase the VBS-DH-3/8-10-V medical pouch validation dual-heat band sealer. These dual-heat, validated band sealers allow the operator to seal various types of films and materials such as Tyvek and Foil. Many times, the heat and speed do not require adjustments. This helps keep the production line moving and the pouch is sealed with a secure, quality seal. The medical pouch sealers are designed with special readouts to allow the operator to monitor that the speed is the correct, the temperature is valid and the pressure is consistent. These features help to ensure the seals are secure and neat. Customized features such as an internal air compressor on the validation band sealers give the operator the flexibility to move the machine around the facility. This feature is greatly appreciated by our customers in the medical packaging field.

For less exact applications and smaller lab settings, the single heat tabletop band sealer is often the choice. The tabletop pouch sealing machine can also seal Tyvek and Foil securely. However, that happens at a slower speed and requires more manual documenting of the settings to be sure the pouches are sealed at the same speed, temperature and pressure settings. Pressure is made on the bag by springs not air pressure on the single heat, non-validation band sealers, such as the model TBS 3/8.

There are customers who often call to purchase the same model band sealer repeatedly. They trust that the machine will do the job and are not interested in upgrading to a validation model. The single heat machinery works well for their application needs.

Others are looking to upgrade each time hoping to increase production even more or to reduce labor or flatter seals.

Trusting that the machine is manufactured and tested with your actual pouches means the difference between success and failure in many situations. It’s similar to a chef taking their time to be sure a dish is perfectly cooked and presented.

APM engineers spend ample time evaluating and testing customer supplied pouches and materials with the goal of supplying APM pouch sealing machinery which will be operated with confidence for years to come. Another reason for trust and confidence is the support after the sale with help from equipment distributors across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Trust, quality and support never go out of style.

Sponsored content by All Packaging Machinery