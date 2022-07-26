Ultra Supplement announces recall for undeclared tadalafil

The FDA continues to pressure manufacturers and distributors for selling products with undeclared sildenafil and tadalafil.

The agency recently announced that Wilmington Delaware–based Ultra Supplement LLC is voluntarily recalling lot number DAP272109 of Sustango capsules over the presence of tadalafil (Cialis).

The company markets the product as a supplement for men. Sustango was available for sale on Amazon.

Amazon had notified Ultra Supplement that the product appeared to be tainted with the PDE-5 inhibitor tadalafil based on laboratory analysis.

Earlier this week, FDA warned four companies over selling honey tainted with tadalafil and sildenafil.

FDA notes that consumers with a heart condition, diabetes and high blood pressure who take nitrates should avoid PDE-5 inhibitors as they may lead to dangerous blood pressure drops.