U.S. vaccination rates tick up after Pfizer vax approval

The number of daily vaccinations in the U.S. has steadily increased since early June with the rise of the Delta variant.

FDA’s decision to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first to win that status, on August 23 appears to have hastened vaccinations further. Vaccinations have increased by 17% after that decision.

In particular, the approval appears to have fueled an uptick in the number of people obtaining the first dose of vaccine.

According to an Axios/Ipsos survey, the approval has led to a decrease in vaccine hesitancy, with two out of 10 Americans stating they were unlikely to pursue vaccination, according to an Axios/Ipsos survey. Earlier in the year, the number of vaccine-hesitant Americans was twice as high.

A growing number of U.S. companies are supporting vaccine mandates, with more than half of U.S. companies planning on requiring vaccination by the end of the year, according to Reuters.

A significant number of Americans, however, continue to oppose vaccination. A total of 14% said they were not at all likely to get vaccinated. For the sake of comparison, 29% of Americans were firmly against vaccination on August 21–24, 2020, according to the Axios/Ipsos survey.