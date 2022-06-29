Federal officials have announced that the clinics across the company would vaccinate individuals with presumed exposure to the monkeypox virus.

Earlier, the U.S. had reserved the vaccine for individuals who had confirmed exposure to the virus.

The U.S. has confirmed a preference for the Jynneos vaccine from Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:BAVA).

In May, Bavarian Nordic entered into a contract with the U.S. worth up to $119 million to convert bulk vaccine into freeze-dried doses of Jynneos vaccine.

The U.S. will provide doses of the Jynneos vaccine from the federal stockpile after reviewing recent data on the spread of the monkeypox virus.

At present, U.S. officials have allotted 56,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine, with 240,000 more doses following in the coming weeks.

The U.S. government expects to receive an additional 750,000 doses over the summer, with 1.6 million total doses by the end of 2022.

The new strategy will focus on individuals who have come into contact with individuals diagnosed with monkeypox, those who learn their sexual partner was diagnosed with monkeypox infection and men who have sex with men who have had multiple sex partners where monkeypox was circulating.

The federal government has also ramped up testing for monkeypox.

CDC has currently set up 78 sites in 48 states. The agency can perform almost 10,000 tests weekly nationally.

According to a recent article from NPR, monkeypox cases in the U.S. are likely underreported.