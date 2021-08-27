U.S. could recommend COVID-19 boosters at five months, according to Biden 

Facing the second-largest COVID-19 wave to date, U.S. regulators are mulling providing boosters three months earlier than initially anticipated.

People who are fully vaccinated would be eligible for a booster dose five months after receiving the second dose, Biden said, noting that the plan was still tentative.

On Aug. 18, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said fully vaccinated individuals would be eligible for boosters eight months after administering the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Earlier this week, WSJ reported that the U.S. was likely to approve boosters at six months.

Regarding the latest potential revision, Biden said U.S. officials were considering advice that “we should start earlier.”

FDA is likely to authorize boosters in September.

Distribution could start on Sept. 20, according to media reports.

The Biden administration has dismissed WHO’s request to withhold booster shots to prioritize vaccinating low-income nations, arguing that the U.S. can simultaneously prioritize distributing vaccines domestically and internationally.

To date, approximately 0.3% of vaccine doses have been administered in low-income nations, according to The New York Times.

Israel has already begun administering boosters to high-risk individuals. Scientists there credit the policy with helping beat back the spread of the Delta variant.