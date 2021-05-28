U.K. authorizes J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom announced that it approved the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical business.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) granted the regulatory approval, making Janssen’s the fourth COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the independent regulator and the first to be approved as a single-dose option, according to a news release.

Approval gives authorization to the use of the vaccine in people aged 18 years old and above in the UK, the MHRA said, while the decision on use of the vaccine in pregnant or breastfeeding women should be made in consultation with a healthcare professional after considering the benefits and risks, the regulatory body said.

“We have undertaken a thorough review of the conditional marketing authorization application submitted by Janssen, including the information on quality, safety and effectiveness. I am pleased to confirm today that this authorization has been granted,” MHRA chief executive Dr. June Raine said in the release. “This is encouraging news for the public and the healthcare sector. We now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect us from COVID-19.

“Our work does not end here. We are continually monitoring all COVID-19 vaccines in use once they have been approved to ensure that the benefits in protecting people against the disease continue to outweigh any risks. The safety of the public will always come first – you can be absolutely sure of our commitment to this.”