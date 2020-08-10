Trump signs executive order to help reshore pharmaceutical manufacturing

President Donald Trump recently signed an executive order meant to encourage the reshoring of pharmaceutical manufacturing to the U.S.

The executive order, signed Aug. 6, includes “buy American” provisions for U.S. government agencies’ procurement of essential medicines and reduces regulatory provisions.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services and FDA commissioner, consistent with applicable law, will also accelerate FDA approvals and clearances for domestic producers of medicines and medical countermeasures, issue guidance for advanced manufacturing techniques and increase inspections of manufacturing facilities outside the U.S.

“During the course of the next four years, we will bring our pharmaceutical and medical supply chains home,” Trump said during an Aug. 6 appearance at a Whirlpool washing machine factory in Clyde, Ohio. “We’re going to bring them home where they belong. And we’ll end reliance on China, just like we did with the washers and dryers, just like we did with many other things. We’ll be making our product here safely, beautifully, and inexpensively.”