Trelleborg opens expanded manufacturing facility in Massachusetts

Trelleborg has announced the grand opening of its expanded manufacturing facility and BioPharma Center of Excellence in Northborough, Massachusetts.

The new facility for the Plymouth, Massachusetts-based company drives its strategy for growth in the biopharmaceutical industry.

“Our expanded BioPharma Center of Excellence supports our goal of being the partner of choice for all leading biopharmaceutical equipment providers of single-use products,” said Linda Muroski, president of Trelleborg Medical Solutions. “There is growing demand from customers to bring new biopharma therapies to market faster. At our facility in Northborough, we can do that while providing value-added services like assembly, kitting, contract manufacturing, packaging, validation and supply chain management.”

The expansion includes increased capacity for extrusion, molding and assembly. It features 13,000 square feet of ISO8 cleanroom space and has room for custom projects and future expansion as needed.

Trelleborg says the Northborough site represents its premier biopharma-focused manufacturing plant alongside its new facility in Hal-Far, Malta.

The company specializes in supplying original equipment manufacturers and biopharmaceutical processing companies with a range of products and capabilities for single- and multi-use biopharmaceutical applications.

“We know that behind every product we make is someone whose life depends on it. Our experts in Northborough take that seriously and have the knowledge to ensure each product meets standards for quality, regulatory compliance and process control,” said Stephen Longley-Martines, facility manager for Northborough. “The site is also strategically located near Boston, one of the leading biopharmaceutical manufacturing regions in the world, putting us in close proximity to our customers.”