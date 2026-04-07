NEWS RELEASE: Trelleborg exhibits single-use solutions for biopharma customers at Interphex

Plymouth, Minnesota – Trelleborg Medical Solutions will exhibit advanced solutions for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and cell and gene therapy applications at Interphex in New York City, April 21 – 23, 2026, at Booth No. 2159.

On display is Trelleborg’s BioPharmaPro portfolio, including solutions for bioprocessing, fluid management and chromatography applications.

Florance Veronelli, sales manager, LifeScience Solutions, says: “The combination of polymer materials expertise, advanced manufacturing processes, innovative engineering and quality assurance provided through BioPharmaPro enables us to offer unsurpassed support to accelerate our customers’ businesses.”

Also highlighted are Trelleborg’s advanced BioPharmaPro composite materials used for chromatography columns.

Mike Urbanski, strategic account manager, LifeScience Solutions, says: “Single-use systems (SUSs) represent the future in biopharmaceutical processing of therapeutic drugs with significant advantages over traditional reusable stainless-steel systems. Our lightweight, tight-toleranced, non-reactive BioPharmaPro advanced composite columns are designed to replace stainless steel or acrylic multi-use columns. Produced with polypropylene thermoplastics, the raw materials can be recycled after use, offering a more sustainable solution.”

Kamil Pir, segment manager, LifeScience Solutions, says: “Trelleborg’s BioPharmaPro adds value for customers as a one-stop shop for customized and standard solutions. Our flexibility in offering everything from simple products to complex and integrated solutions allows our customers to optimize their processes.”

For further details about Trelleborg Medical Solutions, go to www.trelleborg.com/en/medical.

For further details about BioPharmaPro, go to https://www.trelleborg.com/en/medical/products-capabilities/biopharmaceutical-capabilities?msclkid=442b22d79ed716d0f0564b4afc7be22c

For further details about Interphex, go to: https://www.interphex.com/

The opinions expressed in this news release are the author’s only and do not necessarily reflect those of Medical Design & Outsourcing or its employees.