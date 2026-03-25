Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced a strategic collaboration with drug delivery system provider SHL Medical.

The collaboration coincides with the expansion of sterile fill-finish and auto-injector final assembly capacity at its Ridgefield, New Jersey site. Together, Thermo Fisher says its investments establish a fully integrated U.S.-based offering across sterile manufacturing, device assembly and commercial packaging for drug-device combination products.

According to a news release, Thermo Fisher wants to meet rising demand for patient-centric, self-administered injectable therapies. It plans to expand pre-filled syringe (PFS) fill-finish and device assembly in Ridgefield. In parallel, the partnership with SHL Medical enables the integration of SHL Medical’s Molly auto-injector platform with Thermo Fisher’s manufacturing network.

The company said this creates a seamless, end-to-end solution from drug product to finished device.

In September 2025, Thermo Fisher acquired the Ridgefield facility from Sanofi. It intends for the site to serve as a premier North American hub to increase domestic capacity and support customer supply chains.

Under their non-exclusive collaboration, Thermo Fisher and SHL plan to provide integrated support for the Molly auto-injector. This aims to simplify development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotech customers. The companies hope to support a streamlined path from product manufacturing through commercialization.

Commentary from Thermo Fisher and SHL Medical officials

Michelle Logan, VP, Drug Product – Steriles, North America, Thermo Fisher, said:

“The collaboration with SHL Medical, a global leader in autoinjectors, and our expansion in Ridgefield are important steps in helping our customers meet growing demand. By fully integrating fill-finish with device assembly, we can simplify supply chains, accelerate timelines and ultimately support our customers in delivering critical therapies to patients more efficiently.”

Markus Puusepp, chief growth officer, SHL Medical, said:

“This collaboration with Thermo Fisher represents a significant milestone for SHL Medical and for the customers we jointly serve. By combining SHL Medical’s proven Molly autoinjector platform and global device expertise with Thermo Fisher’s leading sterile fill-finish and commercial manufacturing capabilities, we are creating a powerful, integrated solution. This installation in Ridgefield underscores our shared commitment to supporting the growing demand for high-quality, patient-centric combination products and accelerating time to market for innovative therapies worldwide.”