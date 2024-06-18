Thermo Fisher Scientific expands clinical research lab in Wisconsin

Thermo Fisher Scientific has expanded its clinical research laboratory building at its good manufacturing practices (GMP) lab in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The new $58 million investment adds 72,500 sq ft. to the company’s footprint and increases the site’s chemistry, manufacturing, and control analytical capabilities for biopharmaceutical therapy development.

“As research in biopharmaceutical therapies continues to rapidly expand, we are excited to expand our overall capacity and capabilities in laboratory services to help our customers deliver therapies that meet the highest quality and safety standards for patients,” said Leon Wyszkowski, president, analytical services, clinical research at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “We will continue to support and empower our customers as they continue to discover, develop and deliver new groundbreaking therapies.”

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s GMP site has high-quality analytical services for small molecules and biologics, including biopharmaceuticals, inhaled pharmaceuticals and device testing, cell and gene therapy, protein characterization and mass spectrometry analysis for drug development.

The newest addition provides a multi-use and flexible biosafety level 2 laboratory that includes a purpose-built liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and protein characterization space, two large molecular suites with access-controlled pre- and post-amplification labs, and two large general-use labs.

“As Wisconsin’s biohealth sector continues to grow, so will our workforce, our economic momentum, and our opportunities to build a healthier, stronger state for all,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. “This new state-of-the-art facility will not only further advance our state’s biosafety testing capabilities and create hundreds of jobs, but it will also help protect consumers and improve patient health outcomes across the state.”

The GMP expansion will add 350 scientists and laboratory support professionals to the 2,300 employees already on the research campus.