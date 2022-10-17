Thermo Fisher Scientific launches cell therapy manufacturing tech

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) announced today that it unveiled the Gibco CTS DynaCellect magnetic separation system.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher designed DynaCellect to help cell therapy developers easily move from process and clinical development to commercial manufacturing.

The next-generation instrument features cell isolation, activation and depletion along with Dynabeads magnetic beads removal. Thermo Fisher said in a news release that it helps to provide a scalable, flexible, automated and closed system for cell therapy manufacturing.

DynaCellect helps to isolate the right cells and minimize failures in manufacturing. The company expects it to support the commercialization of high-performing therapies and the next class of cell therapy breakthroughs. The system features high throughput capacity and process flexibility.

Thermo Fisher leverages performance and speed

Thermo Fisher said cell therapy manufacturers using the system can leverage an efficient workflow that reliably delivers high-performing taret cells. Its processing speed and scalability helps manufacturers quickly optimize their protocol design and move into commercial production.

DynaCellect’s automated system uses the Gibco CTS CynaCellect cell isolation kit with Gibco CTS Dynabeads CD3/CD28 magnetic beads. It allows cell therapy manufacturers to achieve greater than 86% isolation efficiency of activated target T cells, the company said. It also produced more than 96% purity with no effect on cell viability.

The system can work as a standalone device or integrated with the Gibco CTS Rotea and Gibco CTS Xenon systems.

“The future of cell therapy is bright, and our team is focused on innovations that expedite breakthroughs and, ultimately, help patients,” said Tiffani Manolis, VP and GM, cell culture and cell therapy, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “DynaCellect helps minimize the potential for errors while accelerating the manufacturing process. This allows our customers to commercialize therapies faster and potentially save more lives. It is a perfect example of how our innovations deliver on our commitment to helping our customers make the world healthier.”